MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTES. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,442,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383,165 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,546,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,461,000 after acquiring an additional 616,687 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,406,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,354,000 after buying an additional 168,328 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,224,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,615,000 after acquiring an additional 21,191 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,300,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,038,000 after buying an additional 1,268,716 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.23. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $847.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

In other Gates Industrial news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,173,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 188,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,121.12. This trade represents a 46.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

