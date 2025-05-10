MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accuray were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Accuray by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Accuray by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 15,993 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accuray by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 888,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 91,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Accuray by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,979,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 189,414 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Accuray Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $155.79 million, a P/E ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91.

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $113.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.53 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

