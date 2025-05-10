MetLife Investment Management LLC Invests $108,000 in Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,616,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,362 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lifecore Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth $4,128,000. DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Lifecore Biomedical by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 539,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 251,511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP purchased a new position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at $866,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 88,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lifecore Biomedical

In related news, major shareholder Aron R. English sold 15,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $111,087.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,714,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,630.70. This trade represents a 0.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Lifecore Biomedical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFCR opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $258.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Lifecore Biomedical had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 315.23%. The business had revenue of $35.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lifecore Biomedical Profile

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

