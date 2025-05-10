MetLife Investment Management LLC Invests $117,000 in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biglari in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Biglari by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Biglari in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Biglari by 48.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Biglari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

BH stock opened at $239.36 on Friday. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.69 and a 52 week high of $271.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Biglari ( NYSE:BH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $23.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 14.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

