MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3,652.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 5,305.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 17,402 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

NASDAQ:DH opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The company has a market cap of $398.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 142.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

