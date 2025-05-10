MetLife Investment Management LLC Makes New $103,000 Investment in NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCK LTD. acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the 4th quarter valued at $58,981,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NeuroPace by 440.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 52,829 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of NeuroPace by 346.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

Insider Activity at NeuroPace

In other news, insider Martha Morrell sold 78,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $1,074,742.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,943.96. This represents a 48.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 5,270,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $49,545,943.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NeuroPace Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $12.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.19 million, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 million. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 36.74% and a negative return on equity of 205.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on NeuroPace from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NPCE

NeuroPace Company Profile

(Free Report)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.