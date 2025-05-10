MetLife Investment Management LLC Makes New $114,000 Investment in Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRDN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,859,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 364.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 57,475 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 353.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $4,073,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Guardian Pharmacy Services from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Price Performance

NYSE:GRDN opened at $25.61 on Friday. Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.53.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Profile

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

