MetLife Investment Management LLC Makes New $86,000 Investment in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 37,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 225.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 99,550 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Vault by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Energy Vault by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Energy Vault from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Energy Vault from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Energy Vault Stock Performance

Energy Vault stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $117.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 73.37% and a negative return on equity of 47.41%. The business had revenue of $38.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Akshay Ladwa sold 57,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $40,493.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,213,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,668.78. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 142,661 shares of company stock valued at $101,289 in the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

