MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,926 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tile Shop were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tile Shop in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Tile Shop by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in Tile Shop by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 122.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 28,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

Shares of TTSH stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $280.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64.

Tile Shop Profile

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $79.45 million for the quarter.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

