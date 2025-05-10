MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Cardiff Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Cardiff Oncology Trading Up 1.1 %

CRDF opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.64.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 6,238.17%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. On average, analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Cardiff Oncology

(Free Report)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.