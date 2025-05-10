MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,667 Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cartesian Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 85,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cartesian Therapeutics by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cartesian Therapeutics alerts:

Cartesian Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3 %

Cartesian Therapeutics stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.51. Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $41.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cartesian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RNAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.69 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

RNAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.