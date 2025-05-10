MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,755 CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in CVRx by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVRx by 312.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 14,445 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVRx during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CVRx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in CVRx by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 593,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 190,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CVRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CVRx from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on CVRx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. William Blair upgraded CVRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on CVRx from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of CVRx in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CVRX opened at $4.70 on Friday. CVRx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 12.06 and a quick ratio of 10.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.39.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a negative net margin of 116.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that CVRx, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

