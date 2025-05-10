MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 14,227 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,227 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Getty Images were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Getty Images by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 146,576 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Getty Images by 47.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 49,995 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Getty Images by 139.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 39,477 shares during the last quarter. Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the fourth quarter worth about $183,865,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Images by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,225,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,087,000 after acquiring an additional 698,829 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Getty Images from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.45 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

NYSE GETY opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $775.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Getty Images had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 124,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $264,202.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,262,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,677,449.76. This represents a 8.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cho Mikael sold 18,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $39,410.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,587.44. The trade was a 13.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,668 shares of company stock valued at $480,536 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

