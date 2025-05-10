MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 15,127 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,127 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

In other news, CEO David D. Chang sold 46,668 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $91,469.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,276,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,342,075.24. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,757 shares of company stock worth $115,873. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $253.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.60. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $3.78.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

