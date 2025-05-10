MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,540 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,284,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 357,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 17,351 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 349,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 188,582 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 191,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 33,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 190,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $189,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,687,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,088,493.88. This trade represents a 0.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,276,098 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,472. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 1.58.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.37). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $331.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

