MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 4,054 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2,129.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 161,817 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at $753,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 31,642 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,056,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after buying an additional 30,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays cut Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:LILA opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $882.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.94. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 33.41% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

