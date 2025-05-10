MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 4,789 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,789 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 853,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 514,645 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,733,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,612,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,502,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 246,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 790,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 90,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

HDSN opened at $7.44 on Friday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99.

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $55.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HDSN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

