MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 6,801 Shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,801 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 69.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 106,383 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Orion Office REIT by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 14,992 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $1,109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Orion Office REIT by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 21,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Orion Office REIT news, Director Reginald Harold Gilyard bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $94,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,647 shares in the company, valued at $257,670.45. The trade was a 57.43 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul H. Mcdowell acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 293,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,859.60. This trade represents a 4.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 61,446 shares of company stock worth $147,092. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Orion Office REIT Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of ONL opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter.

Orion Office REIT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.35%.

Orion Office REIT Profile

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

