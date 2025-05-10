MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 8,692 Shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,692 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Absci were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABSI. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Absci by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,265,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,314 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Absci by 472.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 882,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 727,905 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Absci by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,143,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 253,985 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Absci by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,143,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 253,985 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Absci by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 241,779 shares in the last quarter. 52.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABSI opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.63. Absci Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38.

Absci ( NASDAQ:ABSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 2,321.56% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Absci Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Absci from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

