MetLife Investment Management LLC Takes $103,000 Position in Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Contineum Therapeutics by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Contineum Therapeutics by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics by 248.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the period.
Shares of CTNM stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42.
Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).
