MetLife Investment Management LLC Takes $103,000 Position in Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Contineum Therapeutics by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Contineum Therapeutics by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics by 248.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the period.

Get Contineum Therapeutics alerts:

Contineum Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CTNM stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Contineum Therapeutics from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jones Trading began coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Contineum Therapeutics

About Contineum Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Contineum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contineum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.