MetLife Investment Management LLC Takes $54,000 Position in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SARO. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of StandardAero in the fourth quarter worth $183,924,000. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in StandardAero during the 4th quarter worth $165,294,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in StandardAero during the 4th quarter worth about $147,628,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in StandardAero in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,422,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,894,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 6,629,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $180,066,291.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,817,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,595,803.84. This trade represents a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of StandardAero from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of StandardAero from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

StandardAero Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE SARO opened at $27.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.84. StandardAero, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $34.38.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About StandardAero

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

