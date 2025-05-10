MetLife Investment Management LLC Takes Position in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 58,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 932.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,321,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,071 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 55.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 84,058 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 15,853 shares during the last quarter. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 29,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $37,297.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,397 shares in the company, valued at $635,540.22. The trade was a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Trading Up 6.9 %

MYPS stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $205.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $62.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie lowered their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.60.

PLAYSTUDIOS Profile

(Free Report)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

See Also

