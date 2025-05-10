MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,972 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ADC Therapeutics were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADCT. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,612,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 168,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 253,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 84,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADCT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87. The company has a market cap of $126.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.54.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

