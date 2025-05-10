MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aveanna Healthcare were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 54,557 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 62,319 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Aveanna Healthcare

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 5,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $31,415.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,451,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,496.74. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 67,412 shares of company stock valued at $372,142 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVAH shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Down 1.5 %

Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

