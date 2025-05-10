Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. Has $960,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,973 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.2% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,965,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,358 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,627,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,326,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,897 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 49,294 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.5% during the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.96.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $116.65 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.29 and a 200-day moving average of $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

