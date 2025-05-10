Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Shares Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.31. 19,211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 364,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.11.
Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.
