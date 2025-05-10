National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Position Cut by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Amundi increased its stake in National Bank by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 19,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Bank by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 231,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,964,000 after buying an additional 62,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 91.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 49,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NBHC opened at $36.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). National Bank had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on National Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of National Bank from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

