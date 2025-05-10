National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Stake Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,149 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in National Vision were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EYE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in National Vision by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,411,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,491,000 after purchasing an additional 167,735 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in National Vision by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 9,038 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 309.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.85, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.02. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $510.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.30 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EYE. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Vision from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on National Vision from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on National Vision from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

