National World (LON:NWOR) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

National World Plc (LON:NWOR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22.70 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 22.70 ($0.30). 100,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 262,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.60 ($0.30).

National World Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £60.76 million, a P/E ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Get National World alerts:

National World (LON:NWOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 1 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. National World had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National World Plc will post 3.1991525 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National World Company Profile

National World Plc operates in the news publishing industry in the United Kingdom. It provides news and information services through a portfolio of multimedia publications and websites. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.