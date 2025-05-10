New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,543 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 4,746.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.85. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $12.67.

New Mountain Finance Announces Dividend

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $85.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 128.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Ogens acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $57,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,988.80. The trade was a 2.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NMFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

New Mountain Finance Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

