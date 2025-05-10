Next Century Growth Investors LLC Has $12.65 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,658 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $193.06 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total value of $1,256,648.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,318 shares in the company, valued at $115,434,843.92. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $3,262,306.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,933,860. This represents a 22.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,298 shares of company stock worth $23,818,478. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

