Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NIC. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 748.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $364,950.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,452.40. This trade represents a 8.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $401,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,492,910.44. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,986. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NIC opened at $120.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.76. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.01 and a fifty-two week high of $122.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NIC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on NIC

About Nicolet Bankshares

(Free Report)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.