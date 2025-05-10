NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Lifted by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10,262.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,703 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,426 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.5% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 20,562 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 101,162 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 90,863 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 493.2% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,415,785 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,388,272,000 after buying an additional 15,311,330 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $116.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

