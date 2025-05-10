OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPENLANE in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,793,000. TFJ Management LLC acquired a new stake in OPENLANE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,465,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in OPENLANE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,761,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in OPENLANE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,007,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in OPENLANE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,822,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KAR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPENLANE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upgraded OPENLANE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered OPENLANE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

OPENLANE Price Performance

NYSE KAR opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

