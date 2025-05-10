Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 659,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,177 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $11,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OFIX shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Orthofix Medical Price Performance

Shares of OFIX opened at $12.11 on Friday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The company has a market cap of $472.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orthofix Medical

In other news, major shareholder Engine Capital Management, Lp bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,544,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,636,574.17. This trade represents a 2.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $71,164.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,262.20. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,475 shares of company stock valued at $128,065 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

