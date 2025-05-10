Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 964.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,912 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.11% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 39,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 35,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter.
Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance
BATS GCOW opened at $36.79 on Friday. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $37.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.70.
About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF
The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.
