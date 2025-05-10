PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PD. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 918,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,777,000 after buying an additional 17,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 905,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 100,207 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 824,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,051,000 after acquiring an additional 55,233 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 812,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 989.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 721,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 655,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PD. Bank of America downgraded PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

NYSE PD opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.99. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $23.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $121.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

