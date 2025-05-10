Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Penumbra by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Penumbra by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Penumbra by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.40.

Penumbra stock opened at $297.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 874.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.75 and its 200-day moving average is $260.55.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $324.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.58, for a total transaction of $95,248.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,341.14. The trade was a 7.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $180,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,848,361.59. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,096 shares of company stock worth $44,959,983. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

