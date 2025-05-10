Pet Valu (TSE:PET) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.50 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PET. CIBC increased their price objective on Pet Valu from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Pet Valu from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Pet Valu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.33.

PET stock opened at C$30.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.77. Pet Valu has a twelve month low of C$22.53 and a twelve month high of C$30.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

