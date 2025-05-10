Pet Valu (TSE:PET) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PET. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$41.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Pet Valu from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Canada upgraded Pet Valu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pet Valu from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.33.
Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.
