Pet Valu (TSE:PET) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Free Report) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pet Valu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Canada raised Pet Valu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Pet Valu from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.33.

Pet Valu Stock Performance

Pet Valu Company Profile

Shares of TSE PET opened at C$30.06 on Wednesday. Pet Valu has a 52 week low of C$22.53 and a 52 week high of C$30.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$26.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

