Pet Valu (TSE:PET) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bankshares Analyst Says

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pet Valu from C$28.50 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins lowered their target price on Pet Valu from C$41.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Pet Valu from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Pet Valu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.33.

Get Pet Valu alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PET

Pet Valu Price Performance

Pet Valu Company Profile

Shares of Pet Valu stock opened at C$30.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$26.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.77. Pet Valu has a 12 month low of C$22.53 and a 12 month high of C$30.74.

(Get Free Report)

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pet Valu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pet Valu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.