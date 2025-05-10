Pet Valu (TSE:PET) Upgraded at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Pet Valu’s FY2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$28.50 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins decreased their price target on Pet Valu from C$41.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pet Valu from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pet Valu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.33.

Pet Valu Trading Down 1.5 %

About Pet Valu

Shares of TSE:PET opened at C$30.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$26.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.81. Pet Valu has a 1-year low of C$22.53 and a 1-year high of C$30.74.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

