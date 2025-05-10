Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSTL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $16.75 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CAO Matt Brandwein sold 15,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $215,773.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 116,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,165.25. This trade represents a 11.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 19,452 shares of company stock worth $277,332 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

PSTL stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.53. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $297.29 million, a P/E ratio of 157.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Postal Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 346.43%.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

