Premium Brands Q3 EPS Forecast Lowered by Ventum Cap Mkts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Premium Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 7th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Schilling now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$96.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$88.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$101.90.

PBH opened at C$83.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$72.57 and a twelve month high of C$97.10. The company has a market cap of C$3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$77.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$79.32.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

