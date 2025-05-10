Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 3,100 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Chewy in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHWY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Chewy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Guggenheim set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Chewy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $27.00 target price on shares of Chewy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Chewy Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of CHWY opened at $39.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $40.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.69.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 71,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $2,540,594.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 262,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,566.80. The trade was a 21.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $285,209.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,901.60. This represents a 12.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,605 shares of company stock worth $3,872,220. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

