Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 1,337.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in AtriCure by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,871 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AtriCure

In other news, Director Karen Prange sold 6,100 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $232,532.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,603.36. The trade was a 25.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AtriCure Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $30.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.65. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $43.11.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.11. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $123.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on AtriCure from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

