Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 11,369 Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of AvidXchange worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AvidXchange by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 239.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 201,679 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in AvidXchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AvidXchange during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

In other AvidXchange news, President Daniel Drees sold 34,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $263,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,176,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,162.47. This trade represents a 2.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 58,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $446,906.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,164,737 shares in the company, valued at $84,740,353.83. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,866 shares of company stock valued at $955,323. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Price Performance

Shares of AVDX opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $115.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of AvidXchange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Baird R W downgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVDX

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.