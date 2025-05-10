Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 1,650 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 28,851 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $10,560,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,066,000 after acquiring an additional 43,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lakeland Financial

In other news, SVP Donald Robinson-Gay sold 550 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $36,437.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,527.50. The trade was a 9.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Scott Welch bought 5,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.40 per share, with a total value of $307,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,600. This represents a 14.71 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $59.63 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $78.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average of $65.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.58.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.09). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $90.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on LKFN shares. Hovde Group raised Lakeland Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Lakeland Financial from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

