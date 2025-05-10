Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 30,794 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 189,228 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,794 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,824,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ADT by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,555,115 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $307,876,000 after buying an additional 7,610,709 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ADT by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,453,811 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $148,246,000 after buying an additional 5,089,056 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADT by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,574,011 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $238,906,000 after buying an additional 3,632,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burkehill Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth $13,820,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $8.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. ADT had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

ADT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, April 21st.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

